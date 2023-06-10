In More Ways Than One, Waffle House Is A Cultural And Musical Icon

If you didn't grow up in the Southern part of the United States, the allure of Waffle House might be lost on you. But for those of us who seem to stumble upon one of the iconic yellow signs every other mile or so, it's not hard to understand how the chain has acquired something of a cult following in the nearly 70 years since the original Waffle House opening. Its reputation for being a place where anything can happen has even inspired a slew of memes, like one about a Waffle House waitress pulling a gun on robbers. A Twitter user (and Waffle House fan) responded to the news report by saying, "This is why I eat here. I feel safe."

While the excitement of being kept on your toes is often what gets people talking about Waffle House, it's the lack of pretentiousness that seems to keep people coming back. The band Hootie and Blowfish — formed in South Carolina — even named their 2000 cover album "Scattered, Smothered, and Covered," in a nod to the preparation of Waffle House's famous hash browns. Because whether you're at a location in the deep South or off the interstate in Colorado, the only thing separating guests is how you take your breakfast potatoes. It's that level of accessibility, perhaps, that has turned the breakfast chain into something of a musical and cultural icon, as artists seek to connect their work with working-class folks and, oftentimes, their very own roots.