Pancake Bread Is The Easiest Way To Elevate Breakfast Sandwiches

Whether you need a convenient breakfast on the go or something different for brunch, a breakfast sandwich hits the spot. You can then create your own signature breakfast sandwich combinations. It all starts with the right bread, in this case, pancake bread. If you are a pancake lover, you just might think pancake bread is the best thing since... well, sliced bread. Imagine the fluffy, slightly sweet taste of pancakes but in the form of a convenient sliceable loaf.

You only need two boxes of pancake mix, a loaf pan, and water to make it. Useless water than you would if making pancakes. Around ¾ of a cup should do for a loaf made from two boxes of mix. Mix the batter, pour it into a loaf pan, and bake. While you can use regular pancakes to make breakfast sandwiches, this version allows for a more convenient shape, and you can cut it thicker for a sandwich that holds together.

Of course, you can also make it from scratch using your favorite pancake recipe. Just decrease the water. Some people add brown sugar and cinnamon for a streusel-like flavor. This variation is a little like Trader Joe's popular pancake bread, which blurs the line between pancakes and coffee cake. The best thing about the breakfast sandwich is you can improvise by using your favorite brunch ingredients as the filling.