Canned Crescent Rolls Don't Have To Be An Appetizer Afterthought

Whether at a house party or a restaurant, bread is a commonly served appetizer. Sometimes, this only pertains to dinner rolls, whereas other times, you're presented with a basket full of assorted bread. Occasionally, crescent rolls are thrown into the mix, but these pieces of bread have much more to offer than their original form.

Sure, crescent rolls are a great addition to your appetizer menu, but you probably haven't considered all the possible ways to prepare them. Pillsbury, one company responsible for canned crescent rolls, recommends using its breaded goods to make pepperoni pizza snacks. These simple-to-make refreshments include pepperoni, mozzarella, and pizza sauce, rolled into the crescent roll bread and placed in the oven. Another possibility is green bean casserole bites. According to Pillsbury, these snacks require cream of mushroom soup, Worcestershire sauce, green beans, cheddar cheese, French-fried onions, and of course, canned crescent rolls.

If you'd rather follow the advice of home chefs, they shared their crescent roll ideas on a Reddit thread after one user asked for suggestions. When it comes to appetizers, suggestions included pigs in a blanket, sausage and cheese, and Philly cheesesteak recipes. But excitedly, these breaded favorites don't have to be used strictly for appetizer purposes.