Starbucks' BLACKPINK Collab Has Us Looking At Plane Tickets

It's no secret that the four fashion queens of BLACKPINK became one of the biggest names in K-pop after debuting in 2016. The popular girl group's doting fans, affectionately called Blinks, are always on top of the stars' new music releases and future shows, never missing a beat in terms of getting the inside scoop on exciting new updates. Fans are currently buzzing about an upcoming collaboration with Starbucks, an announcement that the coffee chain's Asian Pacific branch posted on July 2. Short teaser videos have been shared by multiple countries outside of Korea, such as Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and more. A potentially sad part about this whole collab is that American Blinks might not be singing, "BLACKPINK in your area" in regards to getting their hands on the limited-time collection in the U.S.

This isn't the first time the idols have worked with Starbucks to promote an aesthetic-looking line of new merchandise, adorned with their signature black and pink colors and sparkles galore. In 2021, a dreamy collection called "Spark in You" was revealed, featuring sleek tumblers, bags, pouches, and adorable bear keychains sporting different outfits to match the singers' personalities. Fans were basically ravenous for the unique BLACKPINK merch, and even though purchases were limited to one set per person, locations like Starbucks Thailand were sold out in mere minutes. The company hasn't yet announced exactly when the K-pop collab will drop, but we do know what items will be released.