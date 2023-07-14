Starbucks' BLACKPINK Collab Has Us Looking At Plane Tickets
It's no secret that the four fashion queens of BLACKPINK became one of the biggest names in K-pop after debuting in 2016. The popular girl group's doting fans, affectionately called Blinks, are always on top of the stars' new music releases and future shows, never missing a beat in terms of getting the inside scoop on exciting new updates. Fans are currently buzzing about an upcoming collaboration with Starbucks, an announcement that the coffee chain's Asian Pacific branch posted on July 2. Short teaser videos have been shared by multiple countries outside of Korea, such as Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and more. A potentially sad part about this whole collab is that American Blinks might not be singing, "BLACKPINK in your area" in regards to getting their hands on the limited-time collection in the U.S.
This isn't the first time the idols have worked with Starbucks to promote an aesthetic-looking line of new merchandise, adorned with their signature black and pink colors and sparkles galore. In 2021, a dreamy collection called "Spark in You" was revealed, featuring sleek tumblers, bags, pouches, and adorable bear keychains sporting different outfits to match the singers' personalities. Fans were basically ravenous for the unique BLACKPINK merch, and even though purchases were limited to one set per person, locations like Starbucks Thailand were sold out in mere minutes. The company hasn't yet announced exactly when the K-pop collab will drop, but we do know what items will be released.
Starbucks is offering even more BLACKPINK merch in 2023
The managing director of Starbucks Thailand, Nednapa Srisamai, said the 2021 "Spark in You" BLACKPINK campaign was "inspired by BLACKPINK's journey to stardom" and that it "celebrates young people's talents and determination." Starbucks aims to infuse its upcoming 2023 K-pop collaboration with the same wholesome energy, including all-new BLACKPINK food and beverage products that are even fancier than before. So far, a few leaked images have been circulating across social media that feature the new collection in all its glory.
จะขายในไทยไหมน้อ หรือว่ามีแต่เกาหลี pic.twitter.com/sqfkevzeB2
— CHINGAI (@chingaishop) July 5, 2023
If the new Starbucks summer merch isn't doing it for you, maybe this more expansive product line will. Bedazzled tumblers, enamel keychains, cold cups, a pink and black mug, and even an apron are seen among the assortment of charming designs pictured in the 2023 BLACKPINK promotion. Some K-pop news sites are reporting rumors of the launch happening in Indonesia on July 22, but this has not been confirmed officially. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, more announcements will surface detailing key updates on its release, and will hopefully be stocking up even more based on past successes such as its Taylor Swift collaboration and BTS campaign earlier this year. Until hopeful fans can score their BLACKPINK bias's favorite items to pour the best Starbucks drinks into, as shown in the pretty-looking pastel product photos, one can only speculate when the global beverage chain will give Blinks the confirmation they're eagerly awaiting.