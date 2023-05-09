Starbucks' New Merch Is Giving Us Total Summer Vibes

Starbucks' summer menu was recently leaked, and its latest merch is following close behind with an official drop this week. The new products includes coffee cups, tumblers, and a Starbucks cup keychain in vibrant hues that scream summertime. Nine new cups range in materials from steel to glass and colors from bright blues to "iridescent bling," and they can be purchased for up to $29.95. Since the warmer months are upon us, the focus seems to be on cold cups, many of which have straws and come in the venti 24-ounce size.

Returning this year is Starbucks' collection of color-changing cold cups. The confetti color-changing cup is the least expensive item available at $4.95, and a mystery five-pack of color-changing cups can be purchased for $22.95. Haven't tried these? These drink vessels deliver a surprise by changing colors when a cold beverage is added. The cups, along with the other merch options, will be stocked at both standalone Starbucks locations and those inside of grocery stores, airports, and other buildings.