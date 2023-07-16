The Type Of Cookie Dough You Shouldn't Smash

To assist in spreading is not the only reason why cookies are smashed before baking. Sometimes, the reasons are aesthetic. In other words, you smash a cookie to imprint a design that gets baked in during the cooking. This way, you not only have a treat that tastes great, but it also looks great too.

Although there are tools, such as cookie stamps, that give your cookies a specific design, you can get creative and use just about anything for this, as long as it's clean and sanitary. Some common tools are a fork, the bottom of a fancy glass, or even a meat tenderizer.

For any imprinting tool to work, your cookie has to be able to accept a design. Cookies with add-ins should not be smashed for an imprint because the nuts or chocolate chips will mar the design. Also, if the dough is not sufficiently malleable, the design will lose detail. And any cookie that rises significantly during baking will not hold an imprint well either.