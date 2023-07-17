EPCOT's 2023 Food And Wine Festival Menu Has Us Salivating

Walt Disney World visitors love coming to EPCOT theme park to eat through its annual Food and Wine Festival, which features a wide selection of interesting international dishes. This beloved festival has played a role in the park's emphasis on human culture and innovation since it began almost 30 years ago.

This year, hungry guests can wander through over 25 global marketplace booths set up at the World Showcase and feel like culinary adventurers as they sample globally-inspired dishes that span six continents. This year is also a big deal for Disney, as the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

EPCOT's International Food and Wine Festival opens on July 27 and runs until November 18. Familiar favorites like Japan, The Fry Basket, and The Alps booths will return to the World Showcase with all-new menu items. However, some popular eats from previous years seem like they won't return this year, like The Swanky Saucy Swine, Mac & Eats, and Appleseed Orchard. Instead, four new stops will be coming to the festival, although these are slated to open later in the fall. Disney World recently announced its festival menus as a guide for what you can expect, including its intriguing anniversary additions.