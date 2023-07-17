The Best And Worst Grocery Store Fried Chicken

Nestled in the heart of Texas, there's one grocery store that's truly mastered the art of fried chicken: Brookshire Brothers. The secret to its success as "The Best Fried Chicken In Town" is all in its dedication to being wholesome in everything. At Brookshire Brothers, frozen chicken has no place on the menu. Instead, it serves only the freshest poultry, meticulously hand-breaded, marinated, and cooked in-house each day. But the allure of Brookshire Brothers' fried chicken extends beyond its exceptional taste. When you buy a basket or a bucket of chicken, you're not just treating yourself — you're actively supporting local businesses. With over a century of experience in perfecting the recipe, it really has uplifted the grocery store's reputation of fried chicken goodness.

Andrew Dansby of the Houston Chronicle detailed the life-changing experience of savoring Brookshire's chicken, describing it as having "restorative powers." In fact, the author was so captivated that they devoured an entire 4-piece meal and couldn't resist going back for a 20-piece. So, what's the story behind Brookshire Brothers' fried chicken? It's all rooted in the kitchen of Granny Brookshire back in 1921. Granny's chicken continues to inspire passionate devotion, as evidenced by the outpouring of love on any of the grocery store's Facebook posts about its fried chicken. Social media users enthusiastically share their opinions, saying it even beats popular chains like Popeyes and Church's thanks to its crispy breading and flavorful seasonings.