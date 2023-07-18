A Whole Jar Of Capers Actually Makes A Great Homemade Mayo

Mayonnaise requires only three simple ingredients: oil, eggs, and lemon juice. With just a few basic pantry staples, you can whip up a batch of homemade mayo in no time. As a simple culinary marvel that transforms sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs, mayonnaise is a kitchen essential. But why settle for simplicity alone when you can elevate your mayo game and add a touch of flair?

One social media foodie on TikTok has embarked on a mouthwatering mission to uncover just how many ways you can mayo in his aptly-titled series "Will it Mayo?" In his first installation, the foodie made mayonnaise with a whole jar of capers, begging the question: Can mayo's creamy base and the bold, briny essence of capers create a harmonious symphony of flavors? It sure can.

Caper mayonnaise offers a fragrant tanginess to the rich creaminess of classic mayo. Capers boast a unique flavor profile that walks a line between floral and salty, giving your homemade mayonnaise recipe a unique interplay of flavors. Plus, it's easy to make!

To make caper mayonnaise, start with the basics — olive oil; one egg; a single clove of garlic; a dash of salt; and, in this case, a whole jar of capers. Fire up your emulsion blender, stand mixer, or food processor and there you have it — caper mayo.