Everything You Need To Know About Absorbent Meat Pads

They're slimy, they're stained, and they're a little bit gross. If you're like us, you've probably once or twice torn the plastic wrap off a slab of freshly-purchased steak or a prized fillet of salmon and wondered what's going on with this extra bit of packaging. What's the story with that weird strip of soggy plastic clinging to the bottom of your ribeye steak or Chinook salmon filet?

Found underneath the majority of wrapped, packaged meats in the U.S. and many other nations, these porous add-ins are commonly known in the industry as absorbent meat pads. As unsightly as they may be once they have been more or less doused in myoglobin and other meat juices, it turns out that these little sheets play a vital role in the meat and poultry industry. That's because there's quite a bit more to these absorptive little slips than meets the eye.

Curious? We're here to help get you up to speed and ready to drop some knowledge the next time you unwrap some succulent chicken thighs or a package of ground beef. Here's everything you need to know about absorbent meat pads.