Olivia Rodrigo's McDonald's Order Is Low-Key Boring But Still Delicious

McDonald's breakfast is a fast food staple that most people know and love. However, some celebrities popularize the least exciting menu items and can even make a mundane meal seem trendy. Specifically, Olivia Rodrigo, who became an overnight success after releasing her single "drivers license" in 2021, hasn't just made a name for herself in the music industry, she's also not afraid to go completely rogue in the fast food world.

Rodrigo's go-to McDonald's order has been scrutinized for its lack of excitement. The singer interviewed with Seventeen back in 2021 and admitted her "favorite thing in the whole world is McDonald's oatmeal." Of course, the singer was well aware of her controversial choice, adding that "it sounds so lame" and comparing herself to an old lady for enjoying it.

Interestingly, Fruit & Maple Oatmeal is seen as the worst McDonald's breakfast item by 30% of people. Despite oatmeal's bad rap as a breakfast food, Rodrigo does an incredible job of selling the product by mentioning the texture and toppings this menu item features.