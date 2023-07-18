The 15 Best Burger Places In NYC

The hamburger has been popular in the United States since the 1880s, and while the burger's origin story is widely scrutinized, it has long been viewed as a quintessential American food. Since its humble beginnings as a lunch counter mainstay, the hamburger has risen to star status on countless restaurant menus, and certainly has a foothold in the foodie scene of the culinary metropolis that is New York City. Whether you're one of the roughly 8.5 million people residing in NYC's five boroughs, or one of the over 60 million tourists who visit the city each year, if you want to know where the best burger places are, we've got answers.

What makes a burger place good, or even, the best? There's something to be said for a burger place that celebrates tradition and stays true to its brand, but it's also important to keep up with cultural shifts by using eco-friendly ingredients and sustainably sourced food packaging. Bonus points for places that are able to do both. But perhaps above all, the burgers served at these places need to taste awesome. Be it meat, fish, soy, or veggie, the best burgers consistently deliver freshness and burst with flavor. Burgers in NYC are literally all over the map, ranging from high-end and old-school, to fast-casual and refreshingly unique. Wondering where to stop for lunch (or dinner) as you wander through the city? Take a look at our picks for the 15 best burger places in all of NYC.