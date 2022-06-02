The Biggest Lessons Dale Talde Learned From Top Chef - Exclusive

If you're going to be successful on "Top Chef," it's going to take more than just culinary skills to get to the top, at least according to chefs who've lived through it. "It's not always the best chef on those shows that wins," declared Dale Talde. He'll be the first to tell you that mastering "Top Chef" is all about "being able to cook on the fly" and being able to extract creativity under the most chaotic of circumstances. Through challenge after challenge, the chefs are put to the test in wild ways, and there are no excuses at the judges' table.

And, if you can survive that, there's no culinary obstacle that can't be overcome. "What that show specifically has taught me is that anything is possible," said Talde. "Some people will look at challenges and say, 'Oh my God, it's impossible.'" But as Talde explained, those epic tasks on the show only serve to make the chefs even better and bolder once the cameras aren't rolling. "If you have to cook for 300 people ... and you have 24 hours, [you're] going to do the best job you can," he said, adding that, "Of course, it's not going to be perfect," but even just pushing yourself to get through the challenge "shows that, [given] more time, I can do this."

In other words, no matter what happens in the kitchen, whatever nightmare scenario a chef may find themselves in, Talde said that what "Top Chef" shows you "is that you're a good enough chef to get yourself out of it." And it's that level of fortitude and confidence that helped Talde go from "Top Chef" to taking the culinary world by storm — opening multiple restaurants, hosting his own show, and wherever the road may lead next.

"All Up In My Grill" Season 2 premiered May 25 on Tastemade. New episodes will air on Tastemade's streaming network — available across platforms like YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity X1, and more — and on the Tastemade+ app.