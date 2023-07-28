Broccoli And Mushroom Stir-Fry Recipe

It's tough to go wrong with stir-fry. You throw a bunch of delicious ingredients into a wok, fry it while, well, stirring it to cook all sides of all ingredients, then serve. You can mix a bunch of different types of ingredients in your wok but recipe creator Catherine Brookes chose to combine broccoli and mushrooms for a fried and stirred delight that takes less than a half hour from prep to finish. Plus her recipe has a great super-sweet sauce to set it apart from other stir-fry dishes.

"It's the combination of all the sauce ingredients here that make this recipe super tasty," gushes Brookes. "Garlic and ginger add heaps of flavor, and salty soy sauce balances perfectly with honey."

So the recipe is quick, it's easy, it's full of flavor, plus it's a delicious vegetarian option (though you could probably add meat to it if you wanted). Either way, it's a great go-to for those nights when you want to keep it healthy and fresh, don't have a ton of time to cook, and you don't want to sacrifice taste.