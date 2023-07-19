Barbie Movie-Themed Foods Ranked Worst To Best

Recently, Margot Robbie, who plays Barbara Millicent Roberts — better known to most of us as just plain "Barbie" — took Architectural Digest viewers on a tour of the set of the "Barbie" movie. The tour gave "Barbie" fans an inside look at Barbie's Dreamhouse to see the slide down to the pool, the little pink monkeys that hang on the side of Barbie's house, and most excitingly for us foodies, a look at Barbie's kitchen and inside her fridge. True to form, as if it was designed by Mattel itself, the fridge comes complete with fake plastic food in the door and foodie decals at the back. It's a visual delight for anyone who has ever played with Barbie and her faux food and cooked dinner in Barbie's deluxe dream house kitchen.

Part of Barbie's journey in the film takes her from her fake food in her fake fridge to the real world, and while the trailers don't address how she responds to real food, we can tell you that real food plays a big role in the promotion of "Barbie" the movie. Food manufacturers, ice cream shops, hamburger places, and more have lent their spoons and sugar shakers to the promotion efforts. Naturally, we wanted to jump on the food cart, too, and give all of you our take on all the food-related "Barbie" movie tie-ins that have hit the market, listed from worst to best.