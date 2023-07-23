Extra-Orange Orange Muffins Recipe

‌We'll just go ahead and say it: muffins are the real breakfast MVP. You know you agree. These versatile baked goods can be topped with streusel or glaze. They can be studded with nuts or fruit, or even chocolate chips. This much versatility means we can rely on them over and over again to be the meal-prepped solution to our busy weekday mornings. We love to prepare a batch on a weekend and nosh on them throughout the week. Not only are muffins the best prep-ahead grab-and-go breakfast, they also double as a dessert, which is truly remarkable.

Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for extra-orange orange muffins. Brookes agrees with the versatility of muffins, saying, "These are perfect to enjoy all year round and can be eaten for breakfast, a snack, or dessert."

If you are going to grab these as a breakfast option, Brookes recommends sneaking in a few more servings of fruit saying, "These would definitely be great served with some fresh fruit on the side such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries."