Yes, You Can Order 32 Ounces Of Raising Cane's Sauce

The internet has stumbled onto yet another little-known fact, this time focused on a single condiment. According to a recent Reddit post, the fried chicken chain Raising Cane's offers a 32-ounce soda cup full of their famously delicious Cane's sauce.

This isn't a fast food hack or a secret trick either, as there is apparently a designated button on the Cane's ordering system for the bulk-buy option. Though many people may not be aware of this menu option, Raising Cane's staff is acutely conscious of the alluring nature of their delectable dipping sauce. However, the price of the large sauce seems to be contingent upon your location, with internet users stating that they paid anywhere from $5 to $9 for the colossal condiment cup.

The enormous order seems perfect for those who crave the sauce but don't have a Raising Cane's location nearby, as many commenters on the original post have pointed out. Some users even explained that they travel long distances for Cane's highly addictive chicken, opting to pass over many other fast food chains on the way.