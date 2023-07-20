The Difference Between Charcuterie And Mezze

This weekend, when you set out an elegantly arranged snack tray for your friends, should you call it a "charcuterie board" or a "mezze platter"? The short answer: If your smorgasbord focuses on cured meats and sliced cheeses, it's closer to a charcuterie. If your components are dips and small portions of appetizer foods that needed preparation, it resembles a mezze platter.

The longer answer? It's a lot more complicated than that because the spike in appetizer-board popularity has people taking liberties with the samplers they lay out and the labels they give their concoctions. Of course, that's fun and fine. However, if you are looking to elevate your cocktail-hour conversation with cultural and historical snack-tray gravitas, here are the incidentals that will keep your mezze appropriately stemming from the former Ottoman Empire and your charcuterie correctly mimicking the French "charcutiers" who bumped up leftover meats from scraps to the cured nibbles we love.

To begin, we rule out other snack trays of significance, like tapas platters (we're not talking about these) or antipasti (that's plural — "antipasto" is singular), or even, simply, hors d'oeuvres (trust me, everything has its own story to tell). Nailing a perfect charcuterie board vs. mezze platter is its own win for the weekend.

Each starts with a particular food focus. Charcuterie boards were historically all about the cured meat, Nicole Andrews, charcuterie curator for The Rustic Board, told Mashed, while mezze elements tend to be cooked and include dips. Let's drill down from there.