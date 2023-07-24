The Portuguese McDonald's That Looks Like A Grand Cathedral

Along the Douro River in northern Portugal sits the country's second-largest city of Porto. Its rich history dates back thousands of years, landing it a spot on the prestigious list of UNESCO World Heritage sites for its many historic buildings with intricate designs. Besides being known for its port wine and one of the best food scenes in Europe, Porto is also home to the architectural wonder that is often referred to as the most beautiful McDonald's in the world. Locals and tourists alike flock to this unique spot not only to grab a coffee, pastry, and perhaps a Big Mac to tide them over while exploring the city, but to marvel at the famous stained glass windows and fancy interior.

Much like the fancy Italian McDonald's with Roman artwork and statues lining its halls, the decorations and upscale environment within the chain's Porto location are stunning. Before walking through the doors of this Portuguese McDonald's, visitors will notice its classic golden arches are nowhere to be found, replaced by a towering bronze eagle statue that was sculpted by artist Henrique Moreira. The inside is quite the spectacle, with its ornate crystal chandeliers catching the light, detailed relief carvings near the ceiling, and a back wall splashed with vibrant stained glass. Those queuing up to place their order have the chance to inspect the subject of the stained glass art, which depicts Brazilian coffee farmers harvesting beans for Porto's elite. But, why coffee?