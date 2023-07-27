Crispy Sauerkraut Balls Recipe

Sauerkraut may be a polarizing ingredient due to its fermented nature and sour flavor profile, but it also happens to be quite the versatile ingredient, too. Whether you're looking to eat more sauerkraut or you just enjoy including the fermented cabbage in your diet wherever possible, then these crispy sauerkraut balls — courtesy of recipe developer Erin Johnson — should be right up your alley.

Similar to a sausage ball or even a mac and cheese ball, these fried little appetizers feature sausage, cheese, and sauerkraut — and one bite will prove that the salty, sour flavor works quite well here. "I love this recipe because it takes classic flavors like sausage and sauerkraut and packages them in a unique twist," Johnson says. We can just about guarantee that if you show up to a potluck with these sauerkraut balls, your app will be the talk of the party and provide a welcome change from the same old starters. We love wings and mozzarella sticks, but it's time to switch things up!