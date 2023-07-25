Now We Know How To Make McDonald's Viral Grimace Shake At Home

In June 2023, McDonald's launched a Grimace-themed shake in honor of the purple mascot's birthday. However, the internet quickly went from tasting the shake on camera to a feral Grimace shake trend that can only be described as people pretending to be possessed and/or slayed by Grimace after taking a sip.

By the end of the month, the trend had even managed to take hold of beloved internet personality @cookingwithlynja. Lynja regularly shares recipes with their 16.8 million TikTok followers and 7.9 million YouTube subscribers — and a homemade Grimace shake naturally found itself among their digital repertoire.

While there's been rampant speculation, the McDonald's Grimace shake allegedly has two flavors: berry and vanilla. This combo isn't lost on Lynja, as they blend together blueberries, raspberries, vanilla ice cream, and milk. They then transfer the perfectly purple shake to a glass, finishing it off with a healthy serving of whipped cream and a yellow straw while wishing Grimace a happy birthday. But internet personality that they are, Lynja isn't immune to the grisly Grimace trend.