McDonald's Launches A New Grimace-Themed Shake And Spicy Hamburger

After disappearing from the spotlight and reappearing over the years many years, McDonald's beloved purple pal, Grimace, has made another return. And this time, he is bringing a new shake and a burger with him. Launching this month, the new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder is making its way to the Golden Arches, and it will be served with two slices of cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and cheese sauce. Contained with a sesame seed bun, the burger can be ordered with a single or double quarter pounder patty. The beverage, named the Grimace Shake, will feature a purple berry flavor and come topped with whipped cream. To further celebrate Grimace's homecoming, McDonald's is selling a Grimace Birthday Meal complete with either a Big Mac or 10-piece McNugget, fries, and the Grimace shake.

After news of the upcoming Grimace Birthday Meal was leaked on Reddit by a presumed employee last month, Instagram account @snackolator shared the news with its 108,000 followers. Fans in the comments section were originally concerned about the shake's purple appearance, worrying it would indicate a flavor they found unappealing. "Grape would be so gross," wrote one follower. "If it's grape it better not taste like f****** Dimetapp medicine," another user remarked. Despite the uncertainty about the taste, one thing seemed clear: McDonald's fans were delighted with Grimace's return.