How To Safely Open A Coconut Without Ending Up In The ER

The drink of summer is a coconut classic, and the idea of relaxing outside with a fresh piña colada always sounds amazing until you remember how difficult it is to crack this hard-shelled fruit. There are many varieties of coconuts, and some are easier to open than others. However, aggressively whacking one with a knife can be dangerous.

Young coconuts have a green outer shell and are picked early in the ripening process. They tend to be easier to open and have much softer, thinner meat inside. They are also filled with coconut water, which is high in electrolytes.

Of course, if you let the coconut ripen longer, it will become a mature coconut with a brown outer shell and firmer flesh. This hard outer shell of mature coconuts makes them even harder to open. While there are specific tools you can buy for this, using what you have at home is often easier. Opening coconuts can be a frustrating process, and as your patience goes, so does your precision. Following these steps and understanding the best way to approach this fruit will help you open it without too much stress.