The Actual Drink Of The Summer Is A Coconut Classic
Summer gets us sipping boozy beverages. According to a 2015 paper published by BMC Public Health, December and the summer months tend to be when Americans do the bulk of their alcohol consumption. That's probably why we've seen so many beverage companies release ready-to-pour spirits throughout these warmer months. These convenient beverages – premixed gin and tonic, Negronis, Swamp Water, and apple gimlets – have been a game changer, and the market value for these products is expected to swell to $1.63 billion by 2027, per a release from Grandview Research. But these aren't the only alcoholic beverages we're sampling.
What are we drinking? From dangerously easy 3-ingredient summer cocktails to the wine and cola cocktail that will have you sipping all summer to the must-have "Dirty Shirley," there are plenty of options to help the occasional drinker discover a favorite to whip up for that pool gathering with friends or the backyard barbecue with family. However, it might surprise you to learn that as the summer months progress your drink of choice in June may not be the same in August. In fact, according to CGA Strategy, while the Old Fashioned started off the summer in fourth place in popularity, the Mojito jumped ahead, displacing the Old Fashioned and putting the Cuban highball in the fourth spot for the most consumed drink. But one could argue that the true drink of the summer is actually a coconut classic.
If you like getting caught in the rain
Per CGA Strategy, the adult beverage that's seen the greatest uptick in drinkers is none other than that frozen cocktail that served as a muse for Rupert Holmes' classic song, "Escape." It's Okay if you start humming it. We like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain and won't judge. And we aren't alone. The marketing research firm reports that of the top 30 cocktails, the piña colada jumped from 17th place to 9th place in the rankings for the most popular cocktail to imbibe this season. No other drink saw that large of an increase in popularity. Where is this tropical fruit drink being purchased the most? CGA Strategy notes that the rise in sales is quite prominent in New York. Why New York? We're not sure, but maybe it just exudes vacation vibes.
Whatever the reason, we definitely get the relaxation mode a whipped drink can help conjure up. But what makes this drink taste special? According to IB Times, this cool drink, which was birthed by mixologists in Puerto Rico, is comprised of pineapple, lemon juice, sugar, coconut cream, white rum, and ice cubes, all blended to create a beautiful frozen treat of a drink. Notable names like Jennifer Lawrence, Hulk Hogan, and Chevy Chase are apparently fans of the Pina Colada, per Bar School.