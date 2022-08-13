The Actual Drink Of The Summer Is A Coconut Classic

Summer gets us sipping boozy beverages. According to a 2015 paper published by BMC Public Health, December and the summer months tend to be when Americans do the bulk of their alcohol consumption. That's probably why we've seen so many beverage companies release ready-to-pour spirits throughout these warmer months. These convenient beverages – premixed gin and tonic, Negronis, Swamp Water, and apple gimlets – have been a game changer, and the market value for these products is expected to swell to $1.63 billion by 2027, per a release from Grandview Research. But these aren't the only alcoholic beverages we're sampling.

What are we drinking? From dangerously easy 3-ingredient summer cocktails to the wine and cola cocktail that will have you sipping all summer to the must-have "Dirty Shirley," there are plenty of options to help the occasional drinker discover a favorite to whip up for that pool gathering with friends or the backyard barbecue with family. However, it might surprise you to learn that as the summer months progress your drink of choice in June may not be the same in August. In fact, according to CGA Strategy, while the Old Fashioned started off the summer in fourth place in popularity, the Mojito jumped ahead, displacing the Old Fashioned and putting the Cuban highball in the fourth spot for the most consumed drink. But one could argue that the true drink of the summer is actually a coconut classic.