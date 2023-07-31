Grilled Cheeseburger Pizza Recipe

Are you using your grill to the fullest? Sure, you're likely grilling up burgers, hot dogs, and veggie kabobs, but are you exploring the depths of what this appliance has to offer? If you're ready to take your grilling skills to a whole new level, it's time to grill some pizza. And what better type of pizza to grill than a cheeseburger pizza?

Recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe that has all the classic flavors found in a cheeseburger: ground beef, pickles, special sauce, and, of course, cheese. Shungu says, "This recipe is perfect for summer grilling. The dough puffs up nicely on the grill, gets those gorgeous grill marks, and has that fantastic grilled flavor."

While this dish can be served on its own, Shungu recommends serving it with a light side dish. "A leafy green salad makes a great accompaniment," she says. May we suggest a sweet kale salad recipe, perhaps?