The Ingredient Hack For Making Pizza Roll-Ups At Home

For a quick and easy snack the super-lazy way, you can't beat something out of the freezer. Whether you want to impress your guests or just indulge in a solo treat, going with the out-of-the-package version of any frozen food can be kind of meh. This is particularly true of frozen pizza. However, with just a little tweaking, you can make something much more fun and tasty: the pizza roll-up.

It's a simple enough process — you just roll the whole pizza into a log — it just requires a little forethought as the frozen pizza should be defrosted so it's floppy enough to roll. Once it's rolled into a cylinder, slice it into pizza pinwheels and arrange these in an ovenproof dish. The rolls can be sprinkled with the seasoning of your choice — an Italian blend would probably do the trick. Then just top with cheese and bake. Cooking times will vary according to how thinly you slice the dough, but a ballpark figure would be 10 minutes at 400 F. (The oven can preheat as the pizza thaws.)

TikTok user @gonesnacking shared their version, and while the pizza rolls did look tasty, many people in the comments section were less than impressed, pointing out that it was just a way of making frozen pizza more complicated without significantly altering its flavor.