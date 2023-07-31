The Ingredient Hack For Making Pizza Roll-Ups At Home
For a quick and easy snack the super-lazy way, you can't beat something out of the freezer. Whether you want to impress your guests or just indulge in a solo treat, going with the out-of-the-package version of any frozen food can be kind of meh. This is particularly true of frozen pizza. However, with just a little tweaking, you can make something much more fun and tasty: the pizza roll-up.
It's a simple enough process — you just roll the whole pizza into a log — it just requires a little forethought as the frozen pizza should be defrosted so it's floppy enough to roll. Once it's rolled into a cylinder, slice it into pizza pinwheels and arrange these in an ovenproof dish. The rolls can be sprinkled with the seasoning of your choice — an Italian blend would probably do the trick. Then just top with cheese and bake. Cooking times will vary according to how thinly you slice the dough, but a ballpark figure would be 10 minutes at 400 F. (The oven can preheat as the pizza thaws.)
TikTok user @gonesnacking shared their version, and while the pizza rolls did look tasty, many people in the comments section were less than impressed, pointing out that it was just a way of making frozen pizza more complicated without significantly altering its flavor.
Here's a few more hacks if you don't have the patience to thaw frozen pizza
Though making pizza rolls from frozen pizza dough is fast and easy, there are some downsides to the process. One is that you have to wait however long it takes for your frozen pizza to thaw to the point where it's malleable. Sure, you could always do it with a Papa Murphy's take-and-bake pizza, if you happen to have one on hand, but it's not as convenient as grabbing a frozen one from your freezer. Luckily, there are also a few ways you can make pizza rolls using ingredients you may have in your fridge or pantry, instead.
@caughtsnackin
We're taking frozen pizza to new and exciting places!! 😉🍕 #homechef #foodie #kitchenhacks
One way to make freezer-free pizza rolls is to use flour tortillas. Just cover them with pizza sauce and shredded cheese, plus some sliced pepperoni or finely-diced vegetables if you wish. You can then roll them up into tubes and bake them as is or cut the tubes into pinwheels and top them with additional shredded cheese and seasonings before baking. Pita bread or flatbread would work for this as well. You can also cut refrigerated pizza dough or crescent roll dough into strips, then top each strip with sauce, cheese, and any desired extras and just roll these right into pinwheels, thereby skipping a step. Because raw dough is softer, you might want to bake them individually in muffin cups rather than in a pan.