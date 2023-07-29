Spamburgers Offer A Salty Twist On The Beefy All-American Classic

Spam has often been lampooned in popular food culture as that processed sodium-saturated hockey puck of pork that comes packaged in a metal can. But despite the jokes, Spam has endured, perhaps in part because it pairs well with other dishes in a variety of cuisines. One of those foods that Spam complements is that All-American classic, the hamburger.

You've probably already heard of a Spamburger in reference to a stand-alone slab of Spam tossed on a bun and dressed with the normal burger toppings, so adding a slice of Spam to a hamburger patty just seems like a natural fit. We already love putting bacon on our burgers, and Spam, which is pork with ham added, offers a salty twist that can fulfill that same role atop a hamburger or cheeseburger. In addition to that saltiness, Spam provides another layer of texture to a burger with its crispiness. And if you're looking to enhance the taste of your Spamburger even further, consider the array of different options in its flavor lineup.