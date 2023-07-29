Yoo-Hoo And Absinthe Is The Cocktail Your '90s Self Deserves

Combining Yoo-hoo and absinthe might just make the perfect cocktail recipe for a blast from the past. No need to adjust your glasses — you read that correctly. A new way to pay homage to the '90s has arrived on the scene, and while it may sound ... well, disgusting, this trip down beverage memory lane is anything but. Most of us sipped on a Yoo-hoo or two in our youth, so why not make this chocolatey treat a little more appropriate for our grown-up selves?

From the classic chocolate martini to various chocolate bourbon drinks, there's no shortage of creamy cocoa cocktails at our disposal, so it's really no surprise that there's a way to add some 21+ vibes to a good old-fashioned can of Yoo-Hoo. What is actually surprising about this cocktail, though, is the juxtaposition of this simple can of "chocolate drink" and a particularly sophisticated adult beverage. This cocktail doesn't use chocolate to drown out vodka's bite or to combine with a warm liqueur like others might. Instead, it pairs Yoo-hoo with absinthe in a uniquely-flavored drink — and it's a surprisingly perfect pairing for your favorite childhood memories.