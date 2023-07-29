Yes, Costco Accepts SNAP And EBT Payments

Those who've fallen on hard times or otherwise need government assistance are familiar with SNAP and EBT — as well as the occasional pitfalls involved with using them at the store. But fortunately for budget-minded bulk shoppers, Costco remains an option for EBT and SNAP recipients.

According to the company, all warehouse locations accept the benefit programs. Different states have varying rules about what can be purchased using some EBT benefits. However, federal SNAP money cannot be used for things like alcohol, tobacco, vitamins and supplements, prepared hot food, and any non-food item.

This means some favorites, like the store's iconic rotisserie chicken (and the incredible bargains of the Costco food court), are off-limits. Still, most food items remain eligible and can provide an excellent way to get the most out of assistance money. Research from CNET found shoppers can save up to a third on their grocery bills by shifting from a traditional supermarket to Costco. There are also plenty of ways to save even more money at Costco, like avoiding the membership fee by having a current member purchase gift cards for you.