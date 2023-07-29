You Should Be Adding Pesto To Jarred Alfredo Sauce

You're probably made a few of the common mistakes people make with homemade Alfredo sauce. Sometimes, opening a jar is just more practical, so it's a great item to have on hand. However, you might still want to spruce it up. One ingredient that can upgrade jarred Alfredo sauce is a little bit of acid in the form of lemon, vinegar, or even white wine. Fresh herbs are also a game changer. Even better, add pesto to your rich Alfredo sauce.

Pesto has roots that reach back to ancient Rome. While there are many varieties of pesto, the classic version is made with basil, pine nuts, and olive oil. This popular spread can also be purchased ahead of time since it can be found in most grocery stores.

While pesto makes a great condiment, it's also often used as a sauce on hot or cold pasta. Mixing pesto with creamy spreads, such as hummus or butter, can add an instant flavor pop and herbaceous brightness. That's why it works perfectly with Alfredo sauce.