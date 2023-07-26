What LA Fire & Rescue Firefighters Wish You Really Knew About Grease Fires - Exclusive Interview

What was it like having the filming crew around for "LA Fire & Rescue"?

Mike Anderson: It was an adjustment at first. There was one time ... it was one of the first days they came. We just got back from a call, and the cameras [were] around and they're like, "Hey, talk about your day." We're like, "We went on a boat today. We ate at Chick-fil-A." It was weird ...

Dushone Roman: You got to understand that the fire department doesn't normally like to talk about themselves, as in broadcast what they do. We just go on calls and do it. Now, for the first time, you have cameras showing what we're actually doing on a day-to-day basis. It was surreal and weird at first, but guys like Mike and Cap here dove right in and became superstars overnight.

Anderson: After maybe two or three shifts, it was almost like the cameras weren't there — you kind of forgot about them.

Chris Davis: Yes. Initially, when the cameras were there, you're walking around, you're very cautious about what you say, you're worried about how you're going to be judged by your peers, and you're trying to do everything perfectly. But after a while, you realize that, "Hey, we've been trained well. We know what we're doing." You relax a little bit and allow the camera crew in. We started developing a rapport with them — started to have a little family vibe with them. Over time, you saw that it was a natural environment after a while.

What happens if the alarm goes off mid-cooking a meal?

Anderson: You yell a curse word and you're like, "Ooh," and then keep going. Typically, if it's one of the units ... Out of 172's [station], you have an engine company and the paramedic squad. Typically if it's just one of us, then the unit that didn't get the call [will] pick up the slack where the cook left off. Sometimes we'll switch, and if, say, the person that's cooking is on the squad that day, they'll switch with the firefighter. They'll jump on the squad, and they'll stay back and cook. But there have been times where we've gotten calls [while] we were trying to cook and didn't eat 'til about 10 o'clock at night.

Roman: I definitely didn't think you were going to be the guy answering that one, Mike.

Anderson: Hey, man, I still got ... [I cook] Mike'sghetti.

Roman: Mike doesn't always cook.