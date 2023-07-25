Mustard-Flavored Skittles Weren't On Our 2023 Bingo Card

Of course, we expect mustard on hot dogs, and Skittles are a great treat when we're craving something sweet on a road trip. However, we were not prepared for a Skittles-mustard mashup. Yet here we are, and Skittles flavored with French's Mustard are now officially a thing.

Skittles and French's separately teased the release with posts on X (formerly Twitter), asking fans to guess what the companies could be concocting. One Tweeter commented on the French's post, thinking mustard popsicles might be the next big thing, while over on the Skittles account, pineapple Skittles was one of the guesses. We think it's safe to say few people expected this combo coming.

Per a press release, French's initiated the collaboration with Skittles as a celebration of National Mustard Day, which falls on August 5. French's has historically created some pretty combinations to celebrate the holiday, including mustard ice cream and mustard donuts, so mustard candy was a natural next step.