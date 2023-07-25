Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew Review: A Delectably Sweet Spin On The Classic Dessert

The number of iconic creations found within the U.S. culinary canon can be downright staggering to consider. But that doesn't mean it's impossible to identify a handful of incontrovertibly legendary, American-made food products. For instance, there's Wendy's Frosty. The Dave Thomas-founded chain's beloved frozen treat is in a league of its own, quite frankly, which helps explain the company's efforts to expand the Frosty portfolio beyond lunch and dinner. And with the release of its new Frosty Cream Cold Brew coffee line on July 24, 2023, Frosty fans can now enjoy the dessert's classic flavor at all hours of the day.

The new Frosty Cream Cold Brew line from Wendy's — featuring a vanilla Frosty-flavored creamer added to one of three flavors of cold brew coffee – isn't the company's first attempt at a non-dessert-centric Frosty product. But as a more straightforward coffee beverage than the now-discontinued Frosty-ccino (RIP), the Frosty Cream Cold Brew may be Wendy's best chance yet to develop a loyal coffee following.

Understandably, then, we were eager to try each of Wendy's new Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavors. If you're curious how the classic dessert functions when repurposed as a coffee creamer, keep reading, as we present our review of the new Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew coffees.