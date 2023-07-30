The Ketchup-Soaking Ceremony That Supposedly Helps The Buffalo Bills

The festivities always commence around 11:30 a.m., an hour and a half prior to 1 p.m. game kickoffs. That's when things start to get a little messy. Groups of tailgaters are stationed on the top of a van's roof armed with both ketchup and mustard and a crowd typically in the range of nearly a thousand people amasses to watch what unfolds next.

An emcee hypes the fans, as an intentionally bewildered Ken Johnson makes a motion that he has a burger that needs some ketchup applied to it. Johnson told the Takeout, "I'll start out way at the back of the crowd with a burger in my hand, and I'll push through looking confused. The idea is that somebody gave me a burger and there's no ketchup on it. Then [the people on the van] unload on me."

That's the cue for the people posted on the van to hit Johnson with everything they've got, which generally consists of three 64-ounce ketchup bottles and caulk guns loaded with mustard. He is then sprayed and caked in bright reds and yellows, with ketchup and mustard covering his face and shirt–and yes, quite a bit even makes it onto the hamburger bun. Whether this ritual helps the team win comes down to the beliefs of the individual fan, but win or lose, the Bills Mafia knows how to have a good time.