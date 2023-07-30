Will Aldi Be Open On Labor Day 2023?

Labor Day is often associated with the transition from summer to fall, as kids head back to school and discounts on everything from clothing to electronics begin to pop up. It's also a time of food freebies and deals, with many restaurants offering customers savings for dining in. But for others, the upcoming holiday can cause a sense of panic, realizing that you need something from the grocery store and worrying that it will be closed for the holiday. For those who shop at Aldi, rest assured that your favorite store will be open — but with limited hours.

For those anxious to get to Aldi before closing time, it's best to check your local store's hours for certainty. However, previous years have seen the grocery chain close by 6 p.m. on Labor Day, instead of its typical 8 or 9 p.m. closing time. For those who can't make it to Aldi in time, many other grocery stores have regular hours, such as Trader Joe's.

Other holidays that Aldi has limited hours include Memorial Day, Independence Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve. Aldi stores are fully closed on four holidays: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.