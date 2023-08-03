Creamy Green Chile Enchiladas Recipe

What's not to love about enchiladas? They're packed with goodness, easy to customize, and topped with a layer of melted cheese. Not to mention, whipping up a casserole dish stacked with this hearty meal is an easy way to feed a lot of people fast. Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us these creamy green chile enchiladas that you'll want to make every week.

"I love the combo of the creamy chicken filling with a spicy sauce and melty cheese," Brookes raves, adding that all together, "It's so moreish!" You can't go wrong with melted cheese, and when it makes multiple appearances in a dish, it's pretty much guaranteed to be a success. The prep work is pretty straightforward — you'll just have to pull out a food processor to finish the sauce. Trust us, it's worth it; the green chile sauce ties this whole dish together, adding a "delicious spicy kick" to every cheesy bite, as Brookes describes.