Creamy Green Chile Enchiladas Recipe
What's not to love about enchiladas? They're packed with goodness, easy to customize, and topped with a layer of melted cheese. Not to mention, whipping up a casserole dish stacked with this hearty meal is an easy way to feed a lot of people fast. Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us these creamy green chile enchiladas that you'll want to make every week.
"I love the combo of the creamy chicken filling with a spicy sauce and melty cheese," Brookes raves, adding that all together, "It's so moreish!" You can't go wrong with melted cheese, and when it makes multiple appearances in a dish, it's pretty much guaranteed to be a success. The prep work is pretty straightforward — you'll just have to pull out a food processor to finish the sauce. Trust us, it's worth it; the green chile sauce ties this whole dish together, adding a "delicious spicy kick" to every cheesy bite, as Brookes describes.
Gather the ingredients for these creamy green chile enchiladas
For this recipe, you'll need corn tortillas, cooked and shredded chicken breasts, cream cheese, and shredded cheese. Brookes opts for a combo of cheddar and pepper jack, but you can use your favorite type. To season, she calls for garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, lime juice, and salt. Finally, the sauce is made with canned diced green chiles, onion powder, chicken stock, and olive oil.
Prep the enchilada filling
Toss the shredded chicken, cream cheese, and ½ cup of shredded cheese, along with garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, and salt into a bowl. Add the lime juice and mix the contents until the chicken is well-coated and the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Assemble the enchiladas
On a flat surface, lay out the tortillas and divide the chicken and cheese mixture between them. Roll them up tightly, then place the stuffed tortillas in a baking dish. They should fit snuggly to prevent the contents from spilling out. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Make the chile sauce
Place a saucepan on the burner on medium heat and add in green chiles, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, chicken stock, and olive oil. Bring the contents to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, while you regularly stir. Then, carefully pour the mixture into a blender or food processor and blend until you have a smooth sauce.
If you want to have enchilada sauce ready to go at any moment, Brookes notes, "You could absolutely prep the sauce in advance and freeze it." However, even in this case, she says, "I'd recommend prepping the enchiladas on the day of, as they probably wouldn't freeze well."
Bake and serve the creamy enchiladas
Pour the chile sauce over the tortillas in the baking dish and sprinkle the top with the rest of the shredded cheese. Place the dish on an oven rack and bake for 30 minutes or until the top is golden and the cheese is bubbling. Brookes suggests, "You could serve with some veggies, salad, or tortilla chips and dips."
Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 2 days and simply reheat them in the oven or microwave.
- 3 cooked chicken breasts, shredded
- ½ cup cream cheese
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheese, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons cumin, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 lime, juiced
- 2 (4-ounce) cans diced green chiles
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 10 corn tortillas
- Add the chicken, cream cheese, ½ cup of shredded cheese, ½ teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of chili powder, ½ teaspoon of cumin, ½ teaspoon of salt, and lime juice into a bowl and mix well.
- Fill the tortillas with the mixture and roll each one up, placing them on a baking dish once they are ready.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Add the green chiles, onion powder, ½ teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of cumin, ½ teaspoon of salt, chicken stock, and olive oil to a saucepan.
- Place the pan over medium heat and bring the contents to a boil.
- Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth.
- Pour the chile mixture over the filled tortillas.
- Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1 cup of shredded cheese and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and bubbling.
|Calories per Serving
|532
|Total Fat
|31.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|105.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.5 g
|Total Sugars
|2.7 g
|Sodium
|703.7 mg
|Protein
|28.6 g