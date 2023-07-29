The World's Dumbest Fast Food Crimes

When you have a warrant out for your arrest because you're a murder suspect, your strategy should be to keep a low profile. However, that's not how Antoine Sims decided to play the game in 2022. Sims had previously been involved in a drug deal that went south with gunfire, and he was accused of setting a car on fire after a woman inside was hit with a stray bullet. One night when Sims was out of jail on bond and had a warrant for a missed court date, he decided to visit a Georgia McDonald's with his fiancée.

Sims got hot under the collar when he missed hearing an employee calling his order number and ended up with cold fries rather than hot ones. An employee offered him a refund. Nevertheless, Sims started yelling obscenities, demanded fresh fries, threw a drink, and called 911 over the incident. The owner also called 911 and asked Sims to leave. A policeman outside asked him to sign a statement agreeing not to return to the restaurant. Rather than signing, he fled on foot.

Police tased Sims once they caught him. A search of his fiancée's car revealed 31 grams of marijuana. So, he ended up with obstruction and drug charges to add to his rap sheet. Perhaps calling 911 for frivolous reasons isn't the way to go if you have a warrant out for your arrest.