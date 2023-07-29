Celeb Chefs From The Early 2000s Who Totally Vanished

No celeb chef captured the buoyant spirit of Southern cooking quite like Paula Deen. After the success of her Savannah, Georgia, restaurant The Lady and its subsequent cookbook, Deen caught the eye of Food Network and was given her own show "Paula's Home Cooking" in 2002. Despite the blatantly unhealthy nature of the majority of her recipes, viewers loved Deen's humor and charm. She hosted two more Food Network shows, "Paula's Party" and "Paula's Best Dishes," released best-selling cookbooks, opened restaurants, and created a line of kitchen products.

But behind Deen's syrupy sweet TV persona lurked darker happenings. In 2012, Lisa Jackson, a former manager at one of Deen's restaurants, sued the celeb chef for racial discrimination. During a 2013 deposition, Deen was asked if she had ever used the n-word to which she replied, "Yes, of course," (via CNN). She went on to explain that she grew up in an era when the racial slur was more tolerated. As if this wasn't damaging enough, the deposition also revealed that Deen was behind the planning of a plantation-style wedding that included an all-Black waitstaff playing the role of slaves.

Food Network responded to the scandal by opting not to renew Deen's contract. A not-so-well-received turn on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2015 didn't help the unsavory situation. Today, Deen remains active on social media, but her TV career as a celebrity chef is firmly footed in the past.