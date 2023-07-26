Mountain Dew Skittles Are The Sweet Collab We're Craving To Be Real
To stave off any potential disappointment, we'll start out by stating up front that Mountain Dew-flavored Skittles are not, as of yet, a real product. Nor does Mountain Dew have a Skittle flavor, although there are those who found 2020's limited edition VooDew Explosion to have a very Skittles-esque taste. (As well it might, since Mountain Dew later described the flavor as "fruit candy explosion" on Twitter.) Still, in a tweet that may be a very belated response to this honor, Skittles itself recently floated the idea of collaborating with the soda flavor.
If Mountain Dew and Skittles were to have a baby, or rather, give birth to a sibling for that 2020 soda, it wouldn't be the first time Mountain Dew has veered out of its liquidy lane. While Mountain Dew pickles are still at the crowd-sourcing stage (as opposed to pickle-flavored Mountain Dew, which was the real dill in 2022), Mountain Dew Cheetos were available in Japan back in 2014. The following year, Buffalo Wild Wings debuted Zesty Citrus, a sauce that was actually made with Mountain Dew. Perhaps the best-known product flavored with the soda is Doritos Mountain Dew, a snack that made its debut in 2008 as a mystery flavor and was revived in 2020. Oddly enough, some 6 years prior to the second release, the reverse product was taste-tested at several Ohio colleges. It seems Doritos-flavored "Dewitos" soda was not a hit with the students, as it hasn't been released to the general public.
Skittles, too, has been known to follow its own path
While the apparently Skittles-flavored Mountain Dew referenced above may not have been an official collaboration between brands, nor are Mountain Dew-flavored Skittles yet in the works, there have been several Skittles-branded products other than the familiar fruit-flavored pellets. Skittles ice cream bars were sold in Europe at one point in both berry and sour flavors, while Skittles cotton candy is available here in the U.S. (Walmart shoppers give it mixed reviews: While some people like it, others compare the flavor to Pepto Bismol or stale bubble gum and complain of an unpleasant aftertaste.)
There have also been a few out-of-the-bag Skittles candy flavors, as well. A 2019 Halloween release called Zombie Skittles featured a scattering of intentionally rotten-tasting candies, but was apparently not a fan favorite as this creepy candy fail hasn't risen from the grave to haunt any post-pandemic Halloweens. In the very near future, however, we're likely to see mustard-flavored Skittles since a collaboration between the candy company and French's is set to be released in time for National Mustard Day (August 5, in case you want to mark your calendar). You know what would pair perfectly with mustard-flavored Skittles? Mountain Dew hotdogs! Too bad this product, which is currently making the rounds as a meme, doesn't actually exist.