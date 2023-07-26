Mountain Dew Skittles Are The Sweet Collab We're Craving To Be Real

To stave off any potential disappointment, we'll start out by stating up front that Mountain Dew-flavored Skittles are not, as of yet, a real product. Nor does Mountain Dew have a Skittle flavor, although there are those who found 2020's limited edition VooDew Explosion to have a very Skittles-esque taste. (As well it might, since Mountain Dew later described the flavor as "fruit candy explosion" on Twitter.) Still, in a tweet that may be a very belated response to this honor, Skittles itself recently floated the idea of collaborating with the soda flavor.

If Mountain Dew and Skittles were to have a baby, or rather, give birth to a sibling for that 2020 soda, it wouldn't be the first time Mountain Dew has veered out of its liquidy lane. While Mountain Dew pickles are still at the crowd-sourcing stage (as opposed to pickle-flavored Mountain Dew, which was the real dill in 2022), Mountain Dew Cheetos were available in Japan back in 2014. The following year, Buffalo Wild Wings debuted Zesty Citrus, a sauce that was actually made with Mountain Dew. Perhaps the best-known product flavored with the soda is Doritos Mountain Dew, a snack that made its debut in 2008 as a mystery flavor and was revived in 2020. Oddly enough, some 6 years prior to the second release, the reverse product was taste-tested at several Ohio colleges. It seems Doritos-flavored "Dewitos" soda was not a hit with the students, as it hasn't been released to the general public.