Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Ways To Prepare Baby Eels

Baby eels — they're that classic food that you love, but you just don't know it yet. Many modern eaters are familiar with the adult counterpart of freshwater eel, unagi, which is widely consumed by East Asian countries like Japan and Korea. Baby freshwater eels are a less common delicacy, but according to Andrew Zimmern in an AMA video on his YouTube channel, the best way to eat them is how the Spanish have been doing it for generations. Known as angulas in Spanish, baby eels are a traditional delicacy in northern coastal cities of Spain, and although it's getting harder to enjoy them due to their scarcity, they are cooked with the respect they deserve.

Angulas, as Zimmern describes, are cooked very simply in terra cotta pots known in Spain as cazuelas with olive oil, garlic, and hot chili pepper. The result is a fantastic tapa that should be enjoyed with bread to sop up all the delicious oil and, assumedly, an alcoholic beverage of some kind to round out the tapa experience. Zimmern also elaborates on angulas being something he learned to eat in childhood, thanks to his father. He reveals that whenever he's in Europe, he considers detouring to Spain just so he can eat baby eels prepared the Spanish way. Sadly, though, what was once so prevalent in his youth, is no longer.