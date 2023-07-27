Viral TikTok Claims Costco Asked For Birth Certificate As Membership Proof

Recently, the powers that be have attempted to end membership sharing at Costco. But according to a recent TikTok video, the wholesale store might be overdoing it. In June 2023, Costco revealed in an email to The New York Times that "[They] are now asking to see [a customer's] membership card with [the customer's] photo at [their] self-service checkout registers." The beginning of the video reiterates the new rules before panning to a sign at the register detailing them verbatim. Then, in an unexpected twist, the video is stitched by TikTok user @jordan_the_stallion8, who claims his ID and membership card were not enough to satisfy Costco's requirements.

Apparently, Jordan was asked for his ID, which he provided. After checking his ID and membership card several times, they asked him for a secondary form of identification. "What would I have besides my ID?" Jordan asked the clerk, to which they allegedly replied in the most unanticipated way possible — by asking for his birth certificate. Things got even crazier when he was mistaken for Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs. In the end, Jordan was stripped of his Costco membership card. Understandably, commenters went bananas over this revelation.