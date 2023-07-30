Why Tofu Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

Perhaps when you've cooked tofu in the past, you've just grabbed whatever brand and variety you came across first. But, there are several types of tofu, and some of them are better suited to particular dishes than others. The difference is that restaurants know which type of tofu to use, while not all home cooks have this advantage. Thankfully, this is easy to remedy with the right information.

So, what tofu is available, and what should you be using? First, let's start with regular or firm tofu. It holds its shape well when sliced and cubed, and is moderately firm but not overly dense. It's often used in stir-fries, curries, soups, and grilled or fried dishes. It absorbs flavors well, and can be marinated or seasoned as desired. Then, there's extra-firm tofu to contend with. It's the densest type of tofu with the least water content. It holds its shape exceptionally well and is quite sturdy. Due to its firmness, extra-firm tofu is perfect for grilling, pan-frying, or baking. It can be cubed and added to salads, used as a meat substitute in sandwiches, or even sliced and marinated for barbecue-style dishes.

Let's not forget about delicate silken tofu. It's ideal for blending into creamy dressings, sauces, and smoothies. It can also be used in desserts like puddings and cheesecakes. Some people enjoy it as a substitute for eggs in certain recipes due to its creamy texture.