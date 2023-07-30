KIND Bars Ranked

If you've never heard of KIND bars before, you don't know what you're missing. KIND bars are known for providing a healthier snack alternative to choosy customers by packing more protein, nuts, and less sugar than traditional snacks. They come at affordable prices and, sometimes, are even sold individually for a quick grab when you're on the go.

KIND bars have traditionally made their nut bars the focal point of their sales, but in recent years, they've ventured out to offer customers more options outside the typical nutty fare. In this post, we'll review some of their original nut bar varieties while also giving you our own insider opinion on whether some of the other KIND bar varieties released are actually worth your buck.

If that sounds interesting to you, be sure to stick around. We're giving you our real, raw, and honest opinion on some of the hottest KIND bar picks around in today's feature on KIND bars ranked worst to best.