Make Scrambled Eggs Even Better With Umami-Packed Miso Paste

There are two ways to think about eggs. Are they deliciously versatile or bland, boring, and require ample flavor to make palatable? To the first point, eggs can be made into everything from chili crisp fried eggs to a creamy egg salad recipe or even whipped up into a fluffy meringue. To the second point, plenty of egg-based recipes require having a heavy hand with seasoning or adding numerous other ingredients.

We'll never know which is to blame for why so many egg recipes exist. However, it's convenient to think that when we're bored of using the same old scrambled eggs recipe, it often takes no more than a single ingredient to transform them. One you might want to try? Miso paste.

Miso paste is a fermented soybean paste that has been used in Japanese cuisine for over 1,000 years. It's rich in umami thanks to glutamates, an amino acid, and has a slightly sweet, salty, nutty flavor. Adding miso to your scrambled eggs is easy: Combine hot water with a dollop of white miso and stir until the paste dissolves. Whisk that mixture into a few beaten eggs and scramble. The result is a batch of scrambled eggs with a gently enhanced flavor.