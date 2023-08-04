Saucy Apricot Chicken Recipe

While chicken is a tasty and versatile protein, it's not exactly the most exciting one — at least, not on its own. Luckily, it's pretty easy to dress chicken up, be it with an assortment of spices, sauces, or side dishes. This recipe takes a saucy route and a sweet one at that thanks to the addition of fresh apricots and apricot jam. As recipe developer Catherine Brookes describes, "The sweet and sour flavors in this dish are so delicious, and using fresh apricots makes it taste amazing!"

If you tend to take the savory route when it comes to dressing up chicken, you may be scratching your head trying to figure out what the chicken and apricot flavor combo might taste like. Chicken pairs quite well with sweet flavors, as it turns out, similar to the way pork chops and applesauce make a dreamy duo. Brookes notes, "The sauce is tangy, sweet, and fruity. It pairs perfectly with the chicken!"