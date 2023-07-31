Pink Lemonade Makes A Surprisingly Good Chicken Marinade Base

Traditionally, the last thing you want your chicken to be is pink. However, the latest TikTok trend has us rethinking our stance on the color spectrum for chicken.

A TikTok video displayed a user utilizing Minute Maid's frozen pink lemonade as an unusual — albeit surprisingly delicious — base for a chicken marinade. In the video, the TikToker demonstrated the flavorful abilities of pink lemonade concentrate by marinating two chicken breasts in pink lemonade: One was marinaded in only the Minute Maid mix, and the other had additional ingredients added to the lemonade base, such as mustard, honey, soy sauce, and garlic.

The chicken cooked in plain pink lemonade seemed good but not great, while the TikToker's response to the fully doctored marinade made it seem surprisingly delicious. However, neither chicken breast seemed like a significant improvement on the tried and tested methods of marinating chicken, which leaves us to wonder whether this trendy choice should stay on the smartphone screen.