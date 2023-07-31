Ditch The Board – Put Cheese And Charcuterie On A Slab Of Bread

Charcuterie boards have been all the rage in recent years, seen at practically every event where hungry guests can be found, from birthday parties to black-tie weddings to casual girls' nights. You might have caught yourself grazing on salami roses and sharp cheddar triangles, meticulously placed into a visually stunning tray that looks almost too good to eat. Building the perfect charcuterie board takes time, artistic vision, and perhaps multiple trips to the grocery store. From traditional meat and cheese platters to dessert trays and themed board nights, the possibilities are endless when you break out the board.

Next time you're looking to really wow your dinner party guests, try switching your plain wooden board to something edible, like bread. TikToker Joe Sasto shared the ingenious creation aptly named a "focaccia charcuterie board." To create this delicious crowd-pleaser, you'll first cook your focaccia bread upside down. Oil up a sheet pan and add toppings that can bake into your bread, such as olives, tomatoes, and herbs. Place a few tin foil cups or balls around the pan, which will create indents in your dough for toppings. Fold the dough over your pan and bake until golden. Invert the loaf and top with your favorite charcuterie staples, or experiment with alternatives such as Nutella or a savory hummus spread — and enjoy bites of your bread board with the snacks. With this viral take on a charcuterie board, you can enjoy your meats and cheeses without the hassle of cleaning up your tray!