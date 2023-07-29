Donut Fast Food Chains Can Be Surprisingly Wasteful

Food waste is an unfortunate fact of life for many restaurants, particularly large chains with strict rules about freshness and food turnover. But there's no doubt some are worse than others, and one offender is particularly shocking — donut stores. A viral TikTok checked out the dumpsters behind the iconic chain Krispy Kreme, which has been serving up its trademark hot glazed donuts since the late 1930s. The ultra-freshness of these donuts is part of Krispy Kreme's appeal. But it comes with a dark downside — an almost unbelievable amount of wasted food.

In the video, TikTokers are shown pulling out roughly 40 boxes of somewhat smushed but otherwise completely edible donuts. At six or more per box, that could feed hundreds of people. This isn't the only evidence of Krispy Kreme's wastefulness. It was also documented on Reddit in 2022 by a former employee, who posted photos of several sizeable clear trash bags filled with donuts they said were bound for the trash.

To be sure, Krispy Kreme is far from the only donut chain wasting vast amounts of still-edible food. Another viral TikTok from a Dunkin' Donuts employee showed a literal trash can filled with more than 300 donuts, which they said was a daily occurrence.