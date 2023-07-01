The Ridiculous Form That Shows How Much Food McDonald's Wastes

It's no doubt that food insecurity is a major problem in the United States — and with the high amount of food being wasted on the regular, it's not getting any better. As much as 40% of America's food is thrown away each year, totaling 119 billion pounds and a monetary loss of $408 billion. As you may have expected, this is a sizable issue in the restaurant industry; according to a 2023 study, 40% of all food waste comes from the restaurant, grocery store, and food service industries. In the restaurant business alone, $162 billion is spent per year on food waste-related costs.

McDonald's isn't exempt from the matter. On Reddit, a user revealed one of the things McDonald's employees wish you knew: The fast food chain wastes so much food that a lengthy "waste sheet" form must be completed multiple times a day to track how much money the company is losing. A few of the included costs were cheeseburgers at $0.45, Big Macs at $0.87, and bacon double quarter pounders at $2.19. Though this large amount of waste can likely be attributed to corporate standards, employees of the burger joint aren't happy with the losses.