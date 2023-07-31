Grocery Stores Turned Everything We Know About Fast Food On Its Head

Fast food and casual dining restaurants face increasing competition from an unlikely source: Supermarkets are moving beyond groceries and doubling as restaurants. Welcome to the age of the "grocerant," where the line between shopping and dining is becoming deliciously blurred.

While grocery store cafeterias have been around for decades, large chains like Costco, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Kroger are upping their food service game to a level that competes with casual quick-service restaurants serving pizza, burgers, salads, and even grocery store sushi. One benefit to the grocerant is convenience. Imagine meeting a friend for a coffee or lunch, then filling your family's prescriptions and doing your weekly grocery shopping — all without leaving the building.

The grocerant experience also makes a supermarket more competitive. "The grocerant game is something that almost every retailer with larger stores should be playing," Diana Sheehan of marketing research firm Incontext Solutions told CNN. In 2022, 25% of consumers bought more prepared food meals from grocery stores compared to 2021, according to a report by The Food Industry Association.